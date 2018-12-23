Julius J. Delagardelle

Feb. 4, 1924 to June 18, 2018
We thought of you with love today,
But that is nothing new.
We thought about you yesterday,
And days before that, too.
We think of you in silence,
We often speak your name.
Now all we have are memories,
And your picture in a frame.
Your memory is our keepsake,
With which we’ll never part.
God has you in His keeping,
We have you in our heart.
We miss you, Dad,
Love, your family
