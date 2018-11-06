Try 1 month for 99¢
Douglas Norton

Douglas Norton

Nov. 9, 1978 — Aug. 22, 2011

I am constantly aware of your absence. Some days are worse than others.

Your birthday is one of those days.

I miss you every day.

MOM

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments