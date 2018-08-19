Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Douglas Norton

Douglas Norton

Douglas James Norton

Nov. 9, 1978 —

Aug. 22, 2011 Please say my son’s name

I am thankful that you do.

And if a tear falls from my eye

It’s my heart thanking you.

The hardest part of losing a child

is living every day afterwards.

