July 11, 1936 - Nov. 30, 2002 March 11, 1933 - April 27, 2014
We still miss you both
As the days and years pass
We still miss you both.
As the pain of grief softens
We miss you both.
As new memories are made
We still miss you both.
As we smile and laugh
We still miss you both.
Today and every day
We still miss you both.
- by Kelly Bolton
Kevin and Kelly Bolton
Kurt Bolton
Martin and Darlene Kunz
Stanley Bolton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.