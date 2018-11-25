Try 3 months for $3
Dorothy and Vernon Bolton
Buy Now

Dorothy and Vernon Bolton

July 11, 1936 - Nov. 30, 2002      March 11, 1933 - April 27, 2014

We still miss you both

As the days and years pass

We still miss you both.

As the pain of grief softens

We miss you both.

As new memories are made

We still miss you both.

As we smile and laugh

We still miss you both.

Today and every day

We still miss you both.

- by Kelly Bolton

Kevin and Kelly Bolton

Kurt Bolton

Martin and Darlene Kunz

Stanley Bolton

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments