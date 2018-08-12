Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Shimp resigns council seat days after police called to home
-
Teen arrested with gun following second car chase in months
-
Fugitive chased and lost in woods near Vinton
-
Mexican eatery replacing failed Harold's Chicken location in Waterloo
-
UPDATE: La Porte City teen hurt when car slams into stopped vehicle on Highway 20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.