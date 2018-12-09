WAVERLY — Three Waverly manufacturers opened their doors to more than 100 middle and high school students and parents for Waverly’s first Manufacturing Night event this fall.
Students from Waverly-Shell Rock, Clarksville, Denver, Janesville and Waterloo school districts learned about careers in manufacturing and opportunities for employers to assist with the cost of their education when pursuing careers in the manufacturing field. Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, welcomed attendees in the opening session and spoke about the strong presence of manufacturing in Iowa and the Cedar Valley.
Students and parents then boarded buses for tours of United Equipment Accessories, TDS Automation and GMT Corp., where they had the opportunity to see first-hand what a modern manufacturing facility looks like.
The event concluded with a drawing for three scholarships provided by GMT, TDS Automation and United Equipment Accessories. The winners were Adam Hein, Amon McAllister and Alex Haaland, all seniors at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.