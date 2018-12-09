Try 1 month for 99¢
TDS tour

The manufacturing night tour at TDS.

WAVERLY — Three Waverly manufacturers opened their doors to more than 100 middle and high school students and parents for Waverly’s first Manufacturing Night event this fall.

Students from Waverly-Shell Rock, Clarksville, Denver, Janesville and Waterloo school districts learned about careers in manufacturing and opportunities for employers to assist with the cost of their education when pursuing careers in the manufacturing field. Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, welcomed attendees in the opening session and spoke about the strong presence of manufacturing in Iowa and the Cedar Valley.

Students and parents then boarded buses for tours of United Equipment Accessories, TDS Automation and GMT Corp., where they had the opportunity to see first-hand what a modern manufacturing facility looks like.

The event concluded with a drawing for three scholarships provided by GMT, TDS Automation and United Equipment Accessories. The winners were Adam Hein, Amon McAllister and Alex Haaland, all seniors at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.

