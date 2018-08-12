WAVERLY -- The Waverly Lions Club awarded President Mike Aubrey with the Lion of the Year Award for his l leadership of the club this year, as well as his organization of handicap ramp construction, and his foresight in beginning construction of a wheelchair lift in conjunction with Wartburg College Engineering students.
Lion Dan Sanderman received the Warren Coleman Honorary Award, established in 1988, in recognition of an ongoing commitment to the ideals of Lionism, concern for the welfare of fellowman, leadership and service. He has actively served in the Lions Club since he became a member in 2013. Areas of service have included chairing environmental concerns with roadside clean-up, recycling, bike trail maintenance, chairing pancake breakfasts, maintaining the club’s property and meeting set-up.
Lion Terry Spohn received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, established in 1973, acknowledging leadership and a commitment to humanitarian objectives by finding ways of improving the quality of life in the local community and the world community. Spohn joined the Lions Club in 2011 and has served as co-chair of KidSight screening, program chair, volunteers at the Waverly Health Center and Redeemer Lutheran Church on the Parish Life and Growth Committee.
