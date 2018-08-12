WATERLOO — Teachers from Waterloo Schools recently participated in an Ecotour experience through the Bremer County Nature Alliance.
It was made possible by the Resource Enhancement and Protection Conservation Education Program, which annually offers $300,000 through a competitive grant process to innovative education ideas. The grant was written and coordinated by Waterloo Schools teacher Stacey Snyder.
In June teachers ventured to western Iowa to learn about the Loess Hills and the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery through Iowa.
Teachers are expected to create virtual field experiences for students in their classrooms to benefit from and to learn about places in Iowa that may not be available for field trips. Ecotours focus on cultural and natural history aspects.
