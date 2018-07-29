Subscribe for 33¢ / day
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced its 2018 Scholarships and Awards Recognition Banquet recipients. The honorees, selected by the UIU Honors and Awards Committee and the University academic divisions, included:

CALMAR — Kaitlin Teff, American Legion of Iowa Foundation Scholarship; Bryce Teff, Distinguished Student in Computer Sciences; Jenna Elsbernd, Foster Cass Foundation Student Scholarship

CEDAR FALLS — Jack Thode, Babcock Scholarship

CONRAD — Toni Gibbs, Dr. Louise P. Herring Scholarship and John William Dickman Endowed Scholarship

DECORAH — Jordan Rommes, Mike McCready Scholarship; Jillian Emery, Ruth Manuta Memorial Scholarship;—Dakota Gray, Stuart and Roberta Dunkel Annual Scholarship

DENVER — Isaac Barrett, Eischeid Athletic Scholarship

DUMONT — Caitlyn Freese, Grace Meyer Scholarship

ELGIN — Donna Bausch, Ivadell Brause Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Education; Alison Leuchtenmacher, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship, Ralph Kauten Endowed Scholarship and William R. Cook Scholarship

ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Nancy Scheel, Beecher Beal & Bertha Roberts/Thomas Roberts Student Scholarship

EVANSDALE — Mandy Jensen, Hoyt & Winifred Appelman Young Scholarship

FAIRBANK — Alex Smith, Mrs Richard Otley Improvement Award

FAYETTE — Cody Nelson, Dr. J. M. and Zinita Dickman Murphy Scholarship; Anna Lee Sass, Dr. Louise P. Herring Scholarship; Cody Davenport, Edward L. Paine & Gertrude Pease Paine Scholarship, and Student Leadership Award; Laurie Post, Ivadell Brause Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Education; Megan Gavin, Ivadell Brause Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Education and The Paul and Margaret Pickett Scholarship; Laurie Post, Ivadell Brause Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Education; Ashley Kuennen, Martha M. Moeller Scholarship

FREDERICKSBURG — Gabbie Mohs, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship

GREENE — Dalton Nelson, Lew Churbuck Scholarship

HAWKEYE — Teresa Hageman, Charles G. Bell Scholarship in Art and The Herz Scholarship; Karissa Butikofer, Ivadell Brause Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Education

INDEPENDENCE — Matt Mayner, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship; Cameron Savage, Ron Crooker Facilities Endowed Scholarship; Codie Lagrange, Thomas Parker Goebel and Helen Goebel Scholarship

JANESVILLE — Alexis Thompson, Clark/Bowen Endowed Scholarship; Mitchel Siech, J. Paul and Sharroll Richards Scholarship

LA PORTE CITY — Stephanie Sparks, Zecha—McCauley Scholarship

NEW HAMPTON — Joy Boehmer, Dennis and Marlene Murdock Leadership Scholarship, and Joe and Janet (Olson) Brady Scholarship; Michala Goodwin, Iowa Society of CPAs Outstanding Accounting Major Award;

NEW HARTFORD — Carson Parker, William “Bill” Prochaska Endowed Scholarship

OELWEIN — Ashley Buchtela, Distinguished Student in Computer Sciences, and Edward L. Paine & Gertrude Pease Paine Scholarship; Breanna Ellis, Margaret Share Kerfoot Scholarship, and Thomas Parker Goebel and Helen Goebel Scholarship

OSSIAN — Logan Schweinefus, Andres Business Scholarship, Blanche Cole Gloss Memorial Scholarship

PLAINFIELD — Hannah Holthaus, Bruce I. Campbell Endowed Scholarship and Lloyd Pleggenkuhle Memorial Scholarship

REINBECK — Leah Holman, Belknap Baker Family Scholarship and Mary Kimball Scholarship

SHEFFIELD — Jacee Arbegast, Bruce I. Campbell Endowed Scholarship and Lucille Dickman Scholarship

SHELL ROCK — Bekka Pierson, Excellence in Education Scholarship

SUMNER — Jacob Hoth, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship and William R. Cook Scholarship

TRIPOLI — Justine Liddle, Emma Meiners-Emerson/Alice Emerson-Hart Scholarship for Excellence in Teaching Elementary Education; Kelly Walvatne, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship

VINTON — Lauren Phams, Ron Crooker Facilities Endowed Scholarship

WATERLOO — Jenni Hubrig, Paul “Spike” & Merriam Kelly Scholarship, and Ruth Manuta Memorial Scholarship; Tony Fullilove, Tri-State Alumni Chapter Scholarship

WAVERLY — Josh Buresh, Caudle-Holmes Scholarship; Heather Beaufore, Dr. G. C. Baker Memorial Scholarship in Science; Taylor Hoth, Irma K Ledgerwood Endowed Scholarship; Dalton Steere, Lloyd Pleggenkuhle Memorial Scholarship and Zecha—McCauley Scholarship

WESTGATE — Adam Cannon, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship and The Dr. Austin J. Goldsmith Book Scholarship

WEST UNION — Josie Roulson, Carlton W. and Maxine R. Knight Endowed Scholarship; Bill Noecker, Military Family Scholarship and The Perry Scholarship for Excellence in Teaching; Nick Baumler, Warren W. Morgan Scholarship for Business Majors

WINTHROP — Hunter Schulte, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Scholarship

