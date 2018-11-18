Upper Iowa presents Knight scholarships
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University recently awarded a pair of West Central High School graduates with Carlton W. Knight and Maxine R. Knight Endowed scholarships.
Collin Kime, the son of Lori Kime and the late Kraig Kime, was active in football, basketball, track, Siblings by Choice and Boomerang while attending the local high school. A Maynard native, Kime is majoring in criminal justice and forensic science at UIU.
Adam Cannon, the son of Darryl and Jane Cannon of Westgate, participated in golf, student government, group speech, and plays and musicals at West Central. He currently serves as the UIU Science and Environment Club treasurer and Pre-Professional Club president. Double majoring in biology and Interdisciplinary Studies in STEM, Cannon would like to seek a career in synthetic biology.
The Knight Endowed Scholarship pays tribute to Carlton W. Knight and Maxine R. Knight, proprietors of the former Knight Hardware, located on Fayette’s Main Street from 1900-1965. The annual award was established in 2004 by son Dr. Kip Knight ‘62 and Eileen Knight.
