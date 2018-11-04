Try 1 month for 99¢
Union Robotics

A recent team fundraiser at Hansen's Hollow

LA PORTE CITY — The Union High School First Robotic Competition team, Fiercely Uknighted Nation (FUN)/Team 6630, has been fundraising all summer and fall.

The students also must raise the $5,000 fee for each competition and more than $3,000 for each robot.

A team of approximately 20 students has to design, build, and program a large robot in only 45 days to compete in a new game every year.

Team members have sold food at farmers markets; run concession stands at youth football games and dances; hosted a middle-school dance, conducted a scrap metal and picked pumpkins for Hanson’s Hollow, along with bussing tables at restaurants.

They also built a can donation shed located in La Porte City that earns a steady income every week, with a donation site provided by David and Vi Neil.

