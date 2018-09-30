The University of Iowa Community Credit Union is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a community giving project, the 80 for 80.
UICCU began in 1938 as a credit union serving state employees of the State University of Iowa Hospitals. The credit union organized with 20 initial members. Assets have now grown to more than $5.4 billion in assets and there are currently over 177,000 members.
As part of the celebration, this summer UICCU staff delivered gifts to 35 organizations, items/cash they were most in need of. Examples of the requested gifts were 80 jars of peanut butter, 80 pairs of socks, 80 bike helmets and 80 sleeves of diapers. The donations made during the 80 for 80 celebration combined for a total of $22,000.
Organizations that received gifts were Bridgehaven Pregnancy Support Center (Cedar Rapids), Community Health Free Clinic (Cedar Rapids), Coralville Food Pantry (Coralville), Johnson County Crisis Center (Iowa City), Drew’s Crew (Waukee), Faith Academy (Iowa City), Family Resources (Davenport), Free Lunch Program (Iowa City), Free Medical Clinic (Iowa City), Friends of the Animal Center Foundation (Iowa City), Grinnell Regional Medical (Grinnell), Hiawatha Parks & Rec (Hiawatha), House of Hope (Waterloo), Humility of Mary Housing (Davenport), Iowa City Catholic Worker House (Iowa City), Job Foundation (Cedar Falls), Kings Harvest Pet Rescue (Davenport), Mission of Hope (Cedar Rapids), North Liberty Community Pantry (North Liberty), North Scott Food Pantry (Eldridge), Passageway, Inc. (Des Moines), Poweshiek Animal League (Grinnell), Project Aware (Marion), Salvation Army (Cedar Rapids), Solon Public Library (Solon), Table to Table (Iowa City), The Bird House Hospice Home (Iowa City), UIHC Stead Family Children’s Hospital (Iowa City), United Action for Youth (Iowa City), Operation Warm of the Waterloo Rotary (Waterloo), Waukee Community Closet (Waukee), Waukee School Foundation (Waukee), Waypoint (Cedar Rapids), YMCA (Des Moines), and Young Parents Together (Waterloo).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.