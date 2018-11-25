Turner chosen to tell story of fallen World War II soldier
NASHUA — Suzan Turner of Nashua-Plainfield Community Schools is one of eight teachers in the country selected by the National History Day program this year to memorialize a local World War II fallen hero and help invigorate teaching in American classrooms.
Turner’s subject, Harvey Eugene Wilson Jr. of Nashua, is buried at the Luxembourg American Cemetery in Europe. She has already traveled to Washington, D.C., to begin her research and will document his life over the next nine months before traveling to Europe next June to continue her studies.
Some of the teachers will visit the East Coast Memorial in New York’s Battery Park, Suresnes American Cemetery, Brittany American Cemetery, and Luxembourg American Cemetery. Along the way, they will deliver eulogies to their fallen heroes at respective burial or memorial sites.
Turner received a head start on her research this fall when Wilson’s family gave her a treasure trove of documents and ephemera, including letters from President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the U.S. Army and the U.S. government announcing Wilson had been killed in action, plus a box of photographs and other keepsakes from his childhood.
The program is sponsored by the American Battle Monuments Commission.
