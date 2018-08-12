WATERLOO — Troop 6078 of Waterloo has earned their Bronze Award, the highest award Girl Scouts in grades four to five can achieve.
Troop members Hailee Budke, Kyley Hansen, Mollie Frey, Saniah Bell and Layla Tisue partnered with the Cedar Bend Humane Society to help the animals at the shelter.
The Girl Scouts began their partnership by making blankets for kennels, braided pull toys for the dogs and hosted a pet toy donation drive at PetSmart.
When they dropped off their final donations, they even added some homemade dog treats for the pet food pantry at the shelter. As they saw the impact of their volunteering with the animals, they wanted to help the humane society more with their upcoming Furry 5K. The girls helped with setup and cleanup on race day and ran a water stop for human and animal 5K participants.
