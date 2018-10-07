Try 1 month for 99¢
Cedar Valley Promise

Pictured are Kaye Englin, CVP Board Chair and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (left), Tom Little (center) and CVP Executive Director Carole Gustafson.

Tom Little

The Cedar Valley’s Promise Board recently recognized Tom Little for his 16 years of service to the organization.

During his board tenure, Tom served as board chair for several years. Tom has served on the board almost since the inception of Cedar Valley’s Promise in the community, helping to shape the organization within the child welfare arena. His leadership has helped Cedar Valley’s Promise establish a stable funding base for early childhood services and education, child safety and wellness programs, youth mentoring and skill development, and legal representation to kids and families throughout the Cedar Valley.

