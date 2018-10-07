Try 1 month for 99¢
To Celebrate Scott Elliott’s Life

The family of Scott R. Elliott would like to thank friends and family who have offered support and comfort at his passing on August 4.

A celebration of his life will be held at the United Methodist Church in Dysart on Oct. 13 at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon in the Fellowship Hall.

