The family of Lesley Toma would like to thank so many for so much.
We have been surrounded by love and generosity. There were rides to appointments and for the boys.
A clean house filled with cards, flowers and food. Friendship and fellowship. Words of comfort and hope, of gratitude and faith.
We are deeply appreciative. Our hearts are broken, but they are also full.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.