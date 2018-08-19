Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Lesley Toma

The family of Lesley Toma would like to thank so many for so much.

We have been surrounded by love and generosity. There were rides to appointments and for the boys.

A clean house filled with cards, flowers and food. Friendship and fellowship. Words of comfort and hope, of gratitude and faith.

We are deeply appreciative. Our hearts are broken, but they are also full.

