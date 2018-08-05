CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club recently presented a $1,000 check to the Cedar Falls School District for the C-F Connect Project.
Not all students in Cedar Falls can afford Internet service in their home to provide homework assistance. The CF Schools and Cedar Falls Utilities have started a program to help pay for that service.
