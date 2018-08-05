Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Cedar Falls Lions

Nate Clayberg, left, with the Cedar Falls School District Center for Advanced Professional Studies, and Steve Barnard, right, CFU general manager

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club recently presented a $1,000 check to the Cedar Falls School District for the C-F Connect Project.

Not all students in Cedar Falls can afford Internet service in their home to provide homework assistance. The CF Schools and Cedar Falls Utilities have started a program to help pay for that service.

