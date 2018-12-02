Thanks to Peet Junior High!
Peet Junior High students and staff,
I want to express my gratitude to the Peet Junior High students and staff for the Veterans Day Assembly on Nov. 9. at the school.
I appreciated the recognition to all veterans past and present. I want those students to know they showed respect, sincerity and honor to all who were present.
Thanks to Mr. Green and Principal Bill Boevers, all students and staff who made the assembly possible.
Thank you to the four students Ahamad, Josaiah, Keaton and Sophia for their presentation in the program. I want to thank the young man who played Taps, and last but not least, for the refreshments in the Media Center.
Everything was awesome and special!!
Vietnam Veteran
Robert Lee
