The East Memorial Bench

The class of '68's memorial bench at East

The East High School class of 1968, whose members graduated on the school’s 50th anniversary, recently celebrated its 50-year reunion.

They presented a memorial to the school with an engraved bench and two oak trees.

The school was founded at its current site in 1874, and the current building was built in 1918.

