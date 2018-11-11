Thank You
The family of Eugene Schmit would like to thank everyone who helped us celebrate the life of Dad/Grandpa. For all the memorials, flowers, phone calls and prayers.
To Father Huber and Father Reuter, thank you for the beautiful Mass. Many thanks to Sue Davis and the choir and to Bill Sadler for lecturing.
Thanks to the Catholic Order of Foresters and Tony Even for leading the Rosary. Also thanks to the Rosary Society for the wonderful meal at the American Legion Post 714.
Many, many thanks to Cedar Valley Hospice, Rosewood Estates and Friends at home for all the care Dad received.
Thanks to Keith Schmitz for all he does in the cemetery. Dad spoke highly of your work there.
Thanks to White Funeral Home in Jesup for your help and support.
Finally, thanks to the monks of New Melleray Abbey for the beautiful Trappist Casket.
Angie, Dana, Carla, Brenda, Tom and families
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.