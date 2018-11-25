Try 3 months for $3

Thank You

The family of Eugene “Digger” Delagardelle would like to thank everyone for their prayers, visits, cards, memorials, flowers, food and the outpouring of love shown during our time of loss.

Special thanks to Father Bullock, Marilyn Thornton and the entire staff of the Locke Funeral Home.

Your thoughtfulness will never be forgotten.

The family of Gene Delagardelle

