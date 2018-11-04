Try 1 month for 99¢

A special thanks to my family and all my wonderful friends for my 80th birthday party and beautiful cards and gifts.

I will always remember that special day.

God bless all of you.

Lorraine Corcoran

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments