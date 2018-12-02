Try 1 month for 99¢

I would like to THANK my family, friends and acquaintances for the cards, visits, phone calls and birthday wishes.

Turning 90 wasn't so bad.

May God bless all of you.

THANKS again.

Colleen Kacher

