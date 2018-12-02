Try 1 month for 99¢
Daryl F. Behnke

Daryl Behnke

Thank You

Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles.

— II Corinthians 1:3, 4 NIV

Thanks to all who so thoughtfully and generously remembered Daryl’s life.

The Family of Daryl Behnke

