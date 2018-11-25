Try 3 months for $3

The family of Treva Crawford-Moore would like to thank everyone who helped us celebrate the homegoing of Treva.

Thank you for the cards, phone calls, food and prayers.

Losing her has been difficult, but your words of comfort and continuing prayer have meant a great deal to the family.

Everlue Kincaid

