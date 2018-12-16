Thank You
The family of Rick Amos would like to thank everyone who offered kind words, prayers, visits, food, flowers and money for memorials.
We are so very grateful for all of our family, co-workers, friends, and neighbors.
Thanks to everyone that shared in Rick’s life and his Celebration of Life.
Rosemary, Heather, Sarah and family
