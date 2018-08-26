Subscribe for 33¢ / day

I want to thank all my relatives and friends for the amazing turnout at my 95th birthday party.

Thanks also for all the cards, gifts and best wishes. It made me see all the goodness in people. It truly made my day.

I will cherish the memories. Thanks a million to my daughters and their spouses.

Love you all!

LaDonna Lampe

