A BIG THANK YOU to my family and friends.
I am overwhelmed of all the good wishes, calls, cards and gifts I received for my birthday. Celebrating was so fun and very much appreciated.
God bless everyone!
Mary Emily Kurt
A BIG THANK YOU to my family and friends.
I am overwhelmed of all the good wishes, calls, cards and gifts I received for my birthday. Celebrating was so fun and very much appreciated.
God bless everyone!
Mary Emily Kurt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.