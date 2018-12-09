Try 1 month for 99¢

The Esther Weber family would like to thank family and friends for all your love and support during Mom’s illness and since passing away.

For prayers, memorials, flowers, cards and food.

Special thank you to Father Dale and the other priest that showed up, St. A’s Choir, St. A’s Church for the meal, White Funeral Home, Cedar Valley Hospice and Kay from Home Instead.

Thank you so much.

Melvin Weber and family

