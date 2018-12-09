The Esther Weber family would like to thank family and friends for all your love and support during Mom’s illness and since passing away.
For prayers, memorials, flowers, cards and food.
Special thank you to Father Dale and the other priest that showed up, St. A’s Choir, St. A’s Church for the meal, White Funeral Home, Cedar Valley Hospice and Kay from Home Instead.
Thank you so much.
Melvin Weber and family
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.