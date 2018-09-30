Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A very big “Thank You” to everyone for the cards, calls, gifts and “Good Wishes” we received for our 60th anniversary.

It was much appreciated and made our day so special.

God bless each one of you for your thoughtfulness.

Bob and Eleanor Fratzke

