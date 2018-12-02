Try 1 month for 99¢

The family of LeRoy Schmit would like to thank everyone for all the memorials, flowers, phone calls and prayers.

To Father Huber, thank you for the visits to the nursing home and celebrating Mass.

Thank you to Tony Even for leading the rosary before Mass, Bobbie Schares, Amber Youngblut and the choir for the beautiful music. Also, Sheri Jones for lecturing and St. Rose Circle for serving the meal.

A special thank you to the American Legion Post 714 and the Iowa Army National Guard from Johnston for the military rites at the cemetery.

To John and Cindy White and staff for the professional assistance and support, ABCM nursing home staff and Cedar Valley Hospice for the excellent care.

Joan, Brian, Brent, Melissa and families

