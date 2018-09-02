Subscribe for 33¢ / day

We have been overwhelmed by the cards, gifts, prayers and hugs that our friends and relatives have given us on the occasion of our 60th wedding anniversary.

The simple phrases “Thank You” and “God bless you” say it best.

Ed and Sharon Weber

