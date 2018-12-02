Try 1 month for 99¢
The fifth annual Andy Conway Memorial Golf Tournament was held Sept. 29, 2018, at Red Carpet Golf Course.

The weather was cold and rainy, but our many special friends and family kept the day fun, full of laughter and memories.

We want to thank all the Hole Sponsors, everyone who played golf, donated prizes and have supported us in many ways. Special thanks to Katie Phillips and Scott Yount for organizing this event in Andy’s memory.

Funds raised have been donated to Retrieving Freedom, Inc. to train dogs for veterans.

The Conway Family

