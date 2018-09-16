Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A BIG THANK YOU to all my family for the awesome party they hosted for my 90th birthday.

Thank you to everyone who came to the Open House. Thank you for all the cards and gifts that I received.

A very special day that I will remember forever!

Delane Thede

