We would like to thank our children for helping put on our 50th anniversary celebration.
A special thanks to Steve and Chanteil for the use of their “party barn.”
We appreciate all the people who came to the open house, for the cards, gifts and well wishes. God bless you all for making our celebration special.
Harry and Marilyn Even
