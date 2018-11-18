Try 1 month for 99¢

I would like to thank my family for my 100th birthday celebration last week.

I'm also thankful for my friends and for their many cards and kindnesses, as well as the unexpected gifts.

All of you made it a very special occasion.

Martha Rudig

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments