Thank You
The family of Gloria Even would like to thank everyone for their prayers, kind words, hugs, food, etc.
For those of you that requested “No thank you,” please know that your kindness did not go unnoticed.
Special thanks to Father Huber for everything you did for Gloria and her family.
