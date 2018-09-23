Subscribe for 33¢ / day

I feel so blessed to have received countless number of cards and memories shared from fellow classmates, co-workers and dear friends in acknowledgement of my 90th birthday.

It was an absolute joy. I treasure knowing all of you.

Hugs, Ida

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments