Thanks to everyone who was a part of our 50th anniversary.

We appreciate all the anniversary wishes, cards and gifts, but mostly the friendships we’ve made over 50 years!!

We are very blessed with a wonderful family and amazing friends! Thanks to each of you!

Jim and Mary Lowe

