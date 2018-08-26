Thanks to everyone who was a part of our 50th anniversary.
We appreciate all the anniversary wishes, cards and gifts, but mostly the friendships we’ve made over 50 years!!
We are very blessed with a wonderful family and amazing friends! Thanks to each of you!
Jim and Mary Lowe
