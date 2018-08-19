Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Thank You!

Thank you to my wonderful friends and family who surprised me with cake and balloons on my 99th birthday !

I especially loved seeing my granddaughter and my twin great-granddaughters.

I am enjoying the cards with memories of my days at Cattle Congress, YWCA, UNI, Ray Edwards and The Falls.

I love you more!

