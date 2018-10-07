Try 1 month for 99¢

Thank You

Our sincere thanks to Father Stecher for blessing us during Mass, to family and friends for the outpouring of cards, emails, visits, gifts, calls, well wishes, our grandchildren arranging to attend Mass and a family gathering with us. God so blessed us these 60 years as we continue our “If you are happy, I’m happy.”

Jim and Elsie McElmeel

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments