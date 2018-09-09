There are really no words to express my gratitude for the love, support and prayers you have given all of us, during the last 18 months and now at the time of Kevin’s death.
It’s impossible to name all the doctors, staff in the hospitals, Care Centers, doctors offices, and finally those individuals at the CV Hospice Home. Everyone was kind, compassionate and caring at all times!
Kevin appreciated every call and visitor, especially the visits from Deacon Jim Patera and Father Paul McManus. The food, memorials, flowers, gifts, calls and visits have been awesome reminders of your friendship! Randy, Jodi and Carson Woods at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, you are the best! Finally, to all my co-workers at The National Cattle Congress, “thank you” for all you’ve done to help me continue working during this difficult time. On behalf of myself and “My Three Sons” Matt, wife Brenda; Mitch, wife Tiffany; and Michael —
Thank you and God Bless
Karen Coffin
