Diane Wagner, a UnityPoint Hospice volunteer, was honored by the Hospice and Palliative Care Association of Iowa at a recent statewide recognition ceremony in Ankeny.
Wagner was recognized for her willingness to serve where she is needed and ability to see beauty and purpose in each and every life.
She gives generously of her time and gifts and the UnityPoint Hospice team is grateful for her contributions.
