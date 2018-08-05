Thank You, Saint Jude Novena
May the most Sacred Heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world now and forever.
Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for us. Saint Jude helper of the hopeless pray for us.
Pray 9 times daily, by 8th day prayers will be answered.
