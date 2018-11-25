Try 3 months for $3
Steve Halupnick and family

Steve Halupnick and family

Thank You from the Halupnick Family

Thank you from the deepest part of our hearts. We are truly humbled by the love and support shown to our family before and during Steve’s benefit.

There are no words to describe how we are feeling. Our battle is not over, but you all made this burden much less to bear.

With love and appreciation,

Steve and Vicky Halupnick, their children and grandchildren, Jeff, Angie, Cory, Stevie, Tom, Marjie, Luke, Katelyn, Michael, Ella, Isaiah, Lee, Elias and Cohen.

We graciously thank you all.

#halupnickstrong

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments