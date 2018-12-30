Try 1 month for 99¢
Donna Gerst

Thank you from the Gerst family

The Donna Gerst family would like to thank family and friends for all your love and support during her unfortunate time away from home while the staff at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital and NorthCrest Specialty Care provided the care she needed.

For all the prayers, visits, flowers, cards.

Special thank you to Reggie Hovenga for the beautiful service you provided at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service and to their staff for their kindness.

Thank you so much.

The Gerst Family

