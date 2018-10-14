Try 1 month for 99¢
Love Inc

Members of Prince of Peace want to say THANK YOU to the members of our church and community for supporting and participating in the Love INC fundraiser on Sept. 8.

We were able to donate $3770 to Love INC for the support of their projects to improve people’s lives.

Again, thank you: Dr. Widen, Diamond’s Body Shop, First Security State Bank, K Properties, The Body Shop, Dr. Leigh Bailey Werner, Town and Country, Smokers’ Choice and several personal donations.

We really appreciate the participation of the many craft vendors and merchants in Evansdale and Waterloo who helped make our event so successful.

