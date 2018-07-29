Thank You from Evansdale AMVETS Post 31
Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 has been in the process of fundraising for renovations to the club.
We would like to thank D&C All Floors, Town and Country Home Improvement, AMVETS Post 19, R&M Metals and Iowa Reconstruction Services, as well as members of the post and members of the public who have donated money, goods or services.
We are still in the process of raising funds. So far, we have replaced toilets, replaced the flooring in the bar area and restrooms, replaced the front of the bar, fixed the front door and painted. Our future projects include replacing the flooring in the banquet rooms, making the bathrooms handicap accessible, replacing and expanding the memory bricks in our memorial garden, replacing soffit on the building and painting or siding the back of the building and replacing the bar top. With the help of the community and our members we will continue to fix up the club, so members and members of the public can utilize the building for meetings and camaraderie.
We also would like to increase our membership. Did you know that all veterans with an honorable discharge from the service are eligible to be a members? Also, if you had a family member serve in the military (dad, mom, grandma, grandma, brother, sister, etc.) you are welcome to join the sons or ladies’ auxiliary. We also have a riders’ club for our motorcycle members. Membership allows you to come for fellowship, a drink, dinner and the ability to rent the banquet rooms at a reduced price. We open daily at 3 p.m. and are closed on Sundays. We will be holding a membership drive on Sept. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. If you sign up on that day, you will receive a free dinner.
Again, thank you to the community which we proudly serve and thank you for helping us now and in the future to make Post 31 a wonderful place to visit. Donations can be made to the “Renovation account” at the First Security Bank. Also, if you have a special talent and would like to help with any of the above projects, we welcome you and your talents.
