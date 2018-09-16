Classmates from 1968 will be getting together.
Sept. 21, Friday — Meeting at SingleSpeed (old Wonder Bread Bakery) from 5 to 7 p.m. and then go to East High homecoming football game.
Sept. 22, Saturday — Meeting at school for tour and picture at 3 p.m. That evening, starting at 4 p.m., there’s a meet and greet at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Later we will have dinner and program followed by music at the center.
Sept. 23, Sunday — Meeting for a picnic at Exchange Park from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Bring chairs and hot or cold dish.
The Friday and Sunday events are open to friends from other classes at East and family. Come join in the fun.
