Subscribe for 33¢ / day
East High School logo

Classmates from 1968 will be getting together.

Sept. 21, Friday — Meeting at SingleSpeed (old Wonder Bread Bakery) from 5 to 7 p.m. and then go to East High homecoming football game.

Sept. 22, Saturday — Meeting at school for tour and picture at 3 p.m. That evening, starting at 4 p.m., there’s a meet and greet at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Later we will have dinner and program followed by music at the center.

Sept. 23, Sunday — Meeting for a picnic at Exchange Park from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Bring chairs and hot or cold dish.

The Friday and Sunday events are open to friends from other classes at East and family. Come join in the fun.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments